Textron nabs order for up to 30 Cessna Citation light jets from flyExclusive

Allison Lampert Reuters
April 6 (Reuters) - Cessna business jet maker Textron Aviation on Wednesday announced a firm order for five Cessna CJ3+ light jets with options for 25 more, as surging private air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for corporate planes.

U.S. private jet charter provider flyExclusive, which operates a fleet of around 85 private jets, expects to take delivery of the five planes in 2023, with the option for additional deliveries by 2025, the companies said in a release.

Textron Aviation is a subsidiary of Textron Inc TXT.N.

