Textron misses estimates, reports fall in fourth-quarter revenue

Adds revenue, analysts estimates, background

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Business jet maker Textron Inc TXT.N reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss as labor shortages and lingering supply chain issues restricted the company's deliveries in the quarter.

Global shipping and supply chain disruptions are making it harder for corporate planemakers and suppliers to meet resurgent demand for parts.

Aerospace companies are experiencing shortages of semiconductor chip and plastics, and paying far more for raw materials like steel and aluminum. Companies are also struggling to find enough skilled workers to ramp up production and are battling shipping delays.

Textron expects revenue of about $13.3 billion for 2022, compared to analysts' estimates of $13.56 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The company expects full-year 2022 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.80 to $4.00.

The business jet maker reported a revenue of $3.32 billion in the three months ended December 31, compared to analysts' estimate of $3.44 billion.

Revenue at Textron's aviation unit, which makes the Cessna jet, fell to $1.35 billion from $1.56 billion a year ago.

The company reported income of $207 million, or $0.93 cents per share, for the quarter compared with a profit of $236 million, or $1.03​​ cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.