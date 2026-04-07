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Textron To Launch SkyCourier Into Global Defense Market With Order For Five Aircraft From Belgium

April 07, 2026 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Textron Aviation, a Textron (TXT) company, announced Belgium has selected the Cessna SkyCourier as its newest special mission aircraft, awarding an order for five multirole aircraft to support the nation's Special Operations Forces.

The Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine, high-wing turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, commuter and special mission operators. The SkyCourier is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Textron shares are up 0.08 percent to $88.61.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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