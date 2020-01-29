Textron Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Textron Inc. (TXT) forecast fiscal 2020 revenues of about $14 billion and earnings per share in a range of $3.50 to $3.70.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.73 per share for the year on revenues of $13.97 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

