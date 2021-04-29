Markets
Textron Increases Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) said it now expects 2021 earnings per share from continuing operations to be in a range of $2.76 to $3.00, or $2.80 to $3.00 on an adjusted basis, up $0.10 from previous outlook.

The company reiterated its expectation for cash flow from continuing operations of the manufacturing group before pension contributions of $600 to $700 million with planned pension contributions of about $50 million.

"With a strong start to the year, we expect to see continuing improvements in commercial demand across our end-markets," said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly.

