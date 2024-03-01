Textron Inc. (TXT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Textron (TXT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $89.29 in the previous session. Textron has gained 10.8% since the start of the year compared to the -1.2% move for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the -3.7% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 24, 2024, Textron reported EPS of $1.6 versus consensus estimate of $1.53 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.65%.

For the current fiscal year, Textron is expected to post earnings of $6.15 per share on $14.64 billion in revenues. This represents a 10.02% change in EPS on a 7% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.99 per share on $15.6 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.63% and 6.57%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Textron may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Textron has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 17.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.5X versus its peer group's average of 12.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Textron currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Textron meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Textron shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does TXT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of TXT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS). LDOS has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Leidos Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 15.03%, and for the current fiscal year, LDOS is expected to post earnings of $7.63 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion.

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. have gained 15.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.75X and a P/CF of 9.09X.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for TXT and LDOS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.