Textron Inc. (TXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Textron Inc. (TXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that TXT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXT was $50.99, representing a -5.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.91 and a 151.68% increase over the 52 week low of $20.26.

TXT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Boeing Company (BA). TXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports TXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.91%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

iShares Trust (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an increase of 32.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TXT at 3.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.