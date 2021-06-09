Textron Inc. (TXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Textron Inc. (TXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that TXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.28, the dividend yield is .11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXT was $70.28, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.68 and a 133.84% increase over the 52 week low of $30.06.

TXT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). TXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports TXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.31%, compared to an industry average of 26%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

iShares Trust (ITA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITA with an increase of 19.32% over the last 100 days. XAR has the highest percent weighting of TXT at 4.59%.

