Textron Inc. (TXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Textron Inc. (TXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that TXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.16, the dividend yield is .17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXT was $48.16, representing a -6.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.53 and a 137.71% increase over the 52 week low of $20.26.

TXT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Boeing Company (BA). TXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports TXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -49.38%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FITE with an increase of 18.48% over the last 100 days. ITA has the highest percent weighting of TXT at 3.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.