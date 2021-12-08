Textron Inc. (TXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Textron Inc. (TXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that TXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.23, the dividend yield is .11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXT was $75.23, representing a -3.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.13 and a 69.59% increase over the 52 week low of $44.36.

TXT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). TXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4. Zacks Investment Research reports TXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60.87%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the txt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXT as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITA with an decrease of -3.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TXT at 4.77%.

