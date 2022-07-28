Textron Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $217 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $183M, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185M or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.15 billion from $3.19 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $217 Mln. vs. $183M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.15 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $4.00

