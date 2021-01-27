Textron Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $236 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $244 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $3.67 billion from $4.04 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $244 Mln. vs. $254 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $4.04 Bln last year.

