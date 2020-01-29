Markets
TXT

Textron Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $199 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $254 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.04 billion from $3.75 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $254 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $4.04 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular