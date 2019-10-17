Textron Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $220 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $563 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $3.26 billion from $3.20 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $3.26 Bln vs. $3.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $3.80

