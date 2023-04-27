Textron Inc. Q1 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed a profit for first quarter of $191 million

The company's earnings came in at $191 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $3.02 billion from $3.00 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

