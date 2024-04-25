Textron Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $201 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $233 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $3.14 billion from $3.02 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $201 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.14 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 — $6.40

