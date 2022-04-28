Textron Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

Markets
(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $193 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $3.00 million from $2.88 million last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $193 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.88 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.00 Mln vs. $2.88 Mln last year.

