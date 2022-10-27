Textron Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $225 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $185M, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $3.08 billion from $2.99 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $225 Mln. vs. $185M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.00

