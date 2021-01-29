Textron Inc. Just Recorded A 8.2% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 5.3% to hit US$12b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.35, some 8.2% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:TXT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Textron are now predicting revenues of US$12.3b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 2.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 117% to US$2.59. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$12.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.71 in 2021. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$48.85, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Textron's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Textron, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$38.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Textron's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 2.5%, well above its historical decline of 1.4% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.8% per year. So although Textron's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Textron. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Textron. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Textron going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Textron that we have uncovered.

