Textron Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $234 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $223 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $277 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $3.602 million from $3.427 million last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $234 Mln. vs. $223 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $3.602 Mln vs. $3.427 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.