News & Insights

Markets
TXT

Textron Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

July 18, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) announced earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $260 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $263 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $3.53 billion from $3.42 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $260 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.42 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.