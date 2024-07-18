Textron Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) announced earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $260 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $263 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $3.53 billion from $3.42 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $260 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.42 Bln last year.

