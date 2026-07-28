Textron Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $248 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $245 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $3.827 billion from $3.716 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $248 Mln. vs. $245 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $3.827 Bln vs. $3.716 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.40 To $ 6.60

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