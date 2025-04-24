Textron Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $207 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $201 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $3.306 billion from $3.135 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $207 Mln. vs. $201 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $3.306 Bln vs. $3.135 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.20

