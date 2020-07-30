Textron expects business jet orders to pick up in 2021 -CEO

July 30 (Reuters) - Textron TXT.N expects business jet order activity to pick up in 2021 as demand for private aviation rises and corporate America restarts capex commitments following weaker demand this year because of coronavirus, CEO Scott Donnelly said on Thursday.

Executives and forecasters are seeing a rise in demand for business jet flights this summer due to demand from new private jet passengers, a pick-up in leisure trips and easing European travel restrictions.

Donnelly told analysts that Textron is currently seeing more sales activity for turboprops and light jets, but added he expects to see the company's backlog for larger aircraft from Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s NetJets, a key customer, pick up during the back half of the year.

Textron expects aviation deliveries to be down by between 30% and 40% in 2020, although deliveries would increase in the second half of the year on a sequential basis.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert and Ankit Ajmera; editing by Jason Neely)

