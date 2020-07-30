Companies
TXT

Textron expects business jet orders to pick up in 2021 -CEO

Contributors
Allison Lampert Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

Textron expects business jet order activity to pick up in 2021 as demand for private aviation rises and corporate America restarts capex commitments following weaker demand this year because of coronavirus, CEO Scott Donnelly said on Thursday.

July 30 (Reuters) - Textron TXT.N expects business jet order activity to pick up in 2021 as demand for private aviation rises and corporate America restarts capex commitments following weaker demand this year because of coronavirus, CEO Scott Donnelly said on Thursday.

Executives and forecasters are seeing a rise in demand for business jet flights this summer due to demand from new private jet passengers, a pick-up in leisure trips and easing European travel restrictions.

Donnelly told analysts that Textron is currently seeing more sales activity for turboprops and light jets, but added he expects to see the company's backlog for larger aircraft from Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s NetJets, a key customer, pick up during the back half of the year.

Textron expects aviation deliveries to be down by between 30% and 40% in 2020, although deliveries would increase in the second half of the year on a sequential basis.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert and Ankit Ajmera; editing by Jason Neely)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXT

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular