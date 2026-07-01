Is Textron Expanding Its Presence in the Helicopter Market?

Textron TXT continues to strengthen its position in the helicopter market through its Bell business, which develops advanced rotorcraft for military, government and commercial customers worldwide. Bell's helicopters are designed to deliver reliable performance, mission flexibility and advanced capabilities across a wide range of operational environments.



A key example is Bell's latest delivery to the Texas Department of Public Safety. In May 2026, the company delivered a new Bell 407GXi helicopter to the agency, reinforcing its long-standing relationship with Texas DPS. The aircraft will support a variety of missions, including law enforcement, emergency response and aerial surveillance.



The Bell 407GXi is a light single-engine helicopter known for its versatility, reliability and advanced avionics. Its ability to perform missions ranging from patrol and search-and-rescue to disaster response makes it a preferred platform for government agencies and commercial operators. The helicopter enhances operational flexibility while enabling operators to respond effectively to evolving mission requirements.



With governments and commercial operators continuing to modernize their helicopter fleet, demand for advanced rotorcraft is expected to remain healthy. Textron's broad helicopter portfolio, combined with Bell's decades of experience in rotorcraft manufacturing and innovation, positions it well to benefit from long-term opportunities in the global helicopter market.

Other Companies Expanding Their Helicopter Capabilities

Other aerospace and defense companies expanding their helicopter capabilities are discussed below:



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: The company's Fire Scout is a combat-proven autonomous helicopter system that provides real-time intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition, laser designation and battle management capabilities without relying on manned aircraft or space-based assets.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT: Through its Sikorsky business, the company manufactures renowned military helicopters used for combat, transport and rescue missions worldwide. Its portfolio includes the Black Hawk, Seahawk and CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters.

The Zacks Rundown for TXT

Shares of TXT have surged 12% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.00X compared with its industry’s average of 2.62X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2026 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TXT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.