TEXTRON Earnings Preview: Recent $TXT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TEXTRON ($TXT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,281,127,500 and earnings of $1.16 per share.

TEXTRON Insider Trading Activity

TEXTRON insiders have traded $TXT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK S BAMFORD (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,451 shares for an estimated $543,178.

TEXTRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of TEXTRON stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEXTRON Government Contracts

We have seen $2,009,051,543 of award payments to $TXT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TEXTRON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

TEXTRON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 10/30/2024

