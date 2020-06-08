Textron Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TXT

In trading on Monday, shares of Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.45, changing hands as high as $41.38 per share. Textron Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.26 per share, with $54.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.62. The TXT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

