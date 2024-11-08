Textron awarded $394.3M Navy contract modification

Textron (TXT) was awarded a $394.3M fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to definitize a previously awarded letter contract for the construction of nine Ship to Shore Connector Landing Craft Air Cushion 100-class craft. Work is expected to be completed by September 2030. Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

