Textron awarded $394.3M Navy contract modification

Textron (TXT) was awarded an $394.3M fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to definitize the previously awarded letter contract for the construction of nine Ship to Shore Connector Landing Craft Air Cushion 100 Class craft. Work will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TXT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.