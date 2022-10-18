Markets
Textron Aviation: FlyExclusive To Purchase Up To 14 Additional Cessna Citation Business Jets

(RTTNews) - Textron Aviation said Exclusive Jets, LLC, operating as flyExclusive, has agreed to purchase eight Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft to be delivered in 2024, and up to six Citation Longitudes, with initial deliveries of the first two Longitude aircraft expected in 2025.

Also, the company has exercised its option to purchase an additional five Citation CJ3+ aircraft from its order of up to 30 CJ3+ jets earlier in the current year. These aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2024.

Cessna Citation business jets are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (TXT) company. flyExclusive is one of the largest owners/operators of Citations.

