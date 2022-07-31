Textile tech firm NTX raises $200 million led by China's Centurium Capital

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Textile tech solutions company Next Technologies & Xvantages (NTX) raised nearly $200 million in its latest fundraising led by Chinese private equity firm Centurium Capital to finance growth, the Singapore-based firm said on Monday.

NTX, a supplier of global brands, including Adidas, has also attracted existing shareholder NRL Capital to join the fundraising, it said in a statement.

The proceeds will be used to finance NTX's growth and accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia, where it already has a presence in countries including Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, the statement said.

The deal also marks one of the largest investments by Centurium this year.

The Beijing-based investment firm in January became the controlling shareholder of Luckin Coffee, after acquiring shares that were previously owned by the coffee chain's founders.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; editing by Barbara Lewis)

