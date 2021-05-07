Textainer (TGH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 earnings numbers on May 11, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share has remained stable at 98 cents over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the factors that are likely to have impacted the company’s March-quarter performance.

We expect Textainer’s first-quarter performance to have been aided by the gradual increase in trade volumes and container demand. The favorable shift in consumer spending is also likely to have boosted the company’s first-quarter show.

Lease rental income is likely to have increased in the March quarter owing to the uptick in fleet size, utilization and average rental rate. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $192 million for first-quarter 2021, indicating 19.2% growth from the figure reported in the December quarter.

Lease rental income is derived from owned and managed fleet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for leased rental income (owned fleet) is currently pegged at $169 million, suggesting a 15.8% increase from the number reported sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for leased rental income (managed fleet) is currently pegged at $23.1 million, implying a 50% surge from the sequentially reported number.

Gain on the sale of owned fleet containers, net, is likely to have decreased in the to-be-reported quarter due to reduction in the number of containers sold. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $7.5 million for the March quarter, hinting at a decrease of 4.1% from the figure reported in the December quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Textainer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise, which is not the case here as shown below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Textainer has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Textainer carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Textainer’searnings (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) of 81 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. Quarterly earnings also soared more than 100% on a year-over-year basis.

Snapshots of Sectorial Releases

Even though transportation stocks have struggled this earnings season so far due to coronavirus woes, the bottom-line results of some companies surpassed estimates. Below we present three such industry winners.

Landstar System LSTR reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61. Additionally, revenues of $1,287.5 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,142.5 million.

Triton International Limited’s TRTN first-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) of $1.91 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70. Moreover, the bottom line surged 105.4% year over year owing to strong trade volumes and container demand.

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s NSC first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.66 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55. Moreover, the bottom line improved 3.1% year over year on lower costs.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.