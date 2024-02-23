Textainer Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Stonepeak - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) said, at a special meeting of its shareholders held on February 22, 2024, its shareholders voted to approve the proposed acquisition of Textainer by Stonepeak. Upon closing, Textainer's shareholders will have the right to receive $50.00 per common share in cash without interest.

Textainer said all required antitrust approvals that are conditions to closing the proposed transaction under the merger agreement have been received. The acquisition is currently anticipated to close on or about March 14, 2024.

