(RTTNews) - Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $17.0 million or $0.32 per share, up from $10.6 million or $0.18 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.41 per share, up from $0.18 per share last year.

Lease rental income for the quarter were $149.1 million, down from $155.8 million last year.

