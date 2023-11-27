Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) has been revised to 51.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 48.45 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.57% from the latest reported closing price of 49.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textainer Group Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGH is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 22,364K shares. The put/call ratio of TGH is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 2,846K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,842K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 5.36% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,141K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 963K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 873K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 1.81% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Textainer Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.8 million TEU in its owned and managed fleet. The company leases containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Its fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. Textainer also leases tank containers through its relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from its fleet, Textainer buys older containers from its shipping line customers for trading and resale. The company sold an average of approximately 150,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide.

