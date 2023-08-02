Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) has been revised to 51.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 48.45 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.09% from the latest reported closing price of 41.10 / share.

Textainer Group Holdings Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $41.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.18%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 18.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.38 (n=175).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textainer Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGH is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 23,545K shares. The put/call ratio of TGH is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 2,829K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,755K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 0.14% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,141K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 941K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 830K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 826K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 83.54% over the last quarter.

Textainer Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.8 million TEU in its owned and managed fleet. The company leases containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Its fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. Textainer also leases tank containers through its relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from its fleet, Textainer buys older containers from its shipping line customers for trading and resale. The company sold an average of approximately 150,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.