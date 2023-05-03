Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Textainer Group Holdings said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.37%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 18.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.46 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textainer Group Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGH is 0.15%, an increase of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 23,116K shares. The put/call ratio of TGH is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Textainer Group Holdings is 48.96. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.41% from its latest reported closing price of 34.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Textainer Group Holdings is 815MM, a decrease of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 2,755K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares, representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 21.17% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,141K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 18.99% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 999K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 814K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGH by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 781K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Textainer Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.8 million TEU in its owned and managed fleet. The company leases containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Its fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. Textainer also leases tank containers through its relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from its fleet, Textainer buys older containers from its shipping line customers for trading and resale. The company sold an average of approximately 150,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.