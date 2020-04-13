Textainer Group Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.34, changing hands as high as $9.67 per share. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGH's low point in its 52 week range is $5.50 per share, with $11.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.45.

