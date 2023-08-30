News & Insights

TGH.PRB

Textainer Group Holdings' Series B Preference Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

August 30, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $19.31 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.01% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TGH.PRB was trading at a 20.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.84% in the "Transportation" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TGH.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Preference Shares:

TGH.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's 6.25% Series B Cumulative Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRB) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TGH) are up about 0.5%.

