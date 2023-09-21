Textainer Group Holdings' Series A Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $23.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.12% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TGH.PRA was trading at a 5.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.03% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TGH.PRA shares, versus TGH:

Below is a dividend history chart for TGH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares:

In Thursday trading, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) is currently down about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TGH) are up about 0.1%.

