Textainer Group Holdings' Series A Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $24.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.95% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TGH.PRA was trading at a 0.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.63% in the "Transportation" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for TGH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares:
In Thursday trading, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TGH) are trading flat.
