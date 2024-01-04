News & Insights

TGH.PRA

Textainer Group Holdings' Series A Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

January 04, 2024 — 02:06 pm EST

January 04, 2024

In trading on Thursday, shares of Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $24.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.95% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TGH.PRA was trading at a 0.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.63% in the "Transportation" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TGH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares:

TGH.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TGH) are trading flat.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
