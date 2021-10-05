Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Textainer Group Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$328m ÷ (US$6.8b - US$689m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Textainer Group Holdings has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 11%.

NYSE:TGH Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Textainer Group Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Textainer Group Holdings.

So How Is Textainer Group Holdings' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Textainer Group Holdings' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 48% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Textainer Group Holdings' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 344% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Textainer Group Holdings (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

