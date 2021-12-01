Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 733.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.67, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGH was $32.67, representing a -20.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.24 and a 88.08% increase over the 52 week low of $17.37.

TGH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). TGH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.82. Zacks Investment Research reports TGH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 231.29%, compared to an industry average of 25.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tgh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

