Textainer Acquires 49.9% Stake In TAP Funding - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Textainer Limited, acquired the 49.9% interest in TAP Funding Ltd. owned by TAP Ltd.

Textainer Limited owns 100% of TAP Funding, following the acquisition.

TAP Funding was a joint venture between Textainer Limited and TAP Ltd. TAP Funding owns about 80,000 intermodal shipping containers already managed by Textainer with a net book value of approximately $175 million.

Following the closing of the share purchase, Textainer wholly-owns approximately 89 percent of the containers in the company's fleet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.