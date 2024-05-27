News & Insights

Texhong Textile Group AGM Approves All Resolutions

Texhong Textile Group (DE:T1TA) has released an update.

Texhong Textile Group has announced that all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the notable appointment of Mr. Ye Lixin as a new executive director. The AGM, held on May 27, 2024, saw overwhelming support for the agendas, with the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors and the approval of a mandate for share dealings also receiving significant shareholder approval.

