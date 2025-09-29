Texhong International Group (SEHK:2678) Price Target Decreased by 99.41% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Texhong International Group (SEHK:2678) has been revised to HK$5.61 / share. This is a decrease of 99.41% from the prior estimate of HK$946.30 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$5.56 to a high of HK$5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.43% from the latest reported closing price of HK$4.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texhong International Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2678 is 0.13%, an increase of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.24% to 15,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,738K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,128K shares , representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2678 by 17.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,414K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 2,300K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2678 by 3.31% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,187K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,158K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2678 by 21.29% over the last quarter.

