Texhong Group Announces Board Structure and Committees

May 27, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Texhong Textile Group (DE:T1TA) has released an update.

Texhong International Group Limited has announced its current board of directors, including the executive positions of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and CEO, along with its independent non-executive directors. The company has also established four key committees—Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Environmental, Social, and Governance—with specific members and chairpersons assigned to each.

