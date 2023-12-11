News & Insights

Texas woman who sought emergency abortion from court will leave state for care

December 11, 2023 — 01:51 pm EST

Written by Brendan Pierson for Reuters ->

By Brendan Pierson

Dec 11 (Reuters) - A woman who had asked a court for an order allowing her to get an abortion under the medical emergency exception to Texas' near-total ban will leave the state to receive care while the state's highest court considers her case, her lawyers said in a court filing on Monday.

Lawyers for Kate Cox said in a filing with the Texas Supreme Court that she nonetheless wished to continue her lawsuit. A lower court last week issued a restraining order allowing her to obtain an abortion, but the state Supreme Court put it on hold while it considers an appeal by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Markets
Reuters
