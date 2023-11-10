Texas woman pleads guilty to threats against judge in Trump case

By David Thomas

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A Houston woman has pleaded guilty after she was charged with making death threats to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, an appointee of former President Donald Trump who is presiding over the classified documents criminal case against him.

Tiffani Shea Gish, 50, pleaded guilty to interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure on Thursday. Gish's sentencing has been set for Feb. 9 before U.S. District Judge David Hittner in Houston federal court.

Prosecutors said Gish threatened Cannon through voicemails left with her chambers in Florida, claiming to be a federal agent with a "license to kill."

"Tiffani Gish’s threats to assassinate a federal judge have no place in a republic whose strength comes from the rule of law," Houston U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a Thursday statement.

Gish's federal public defenders did not respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors say Gish identified herself in the voicemails as "Evelyn Salt," which is also the name of a fictional spy character played by actress Angelina Jolie in the 2010 action movie "Salt."

Gish claimed in her voicemails that Cannon and Trump were marked for assassination, that she had ordered a team of snipers and a bomb to be sent to Cannon's house, and that she was going to kill Cannon in front of the judge's children.

Cannon is presiding over the federal criminal case accusing Trump of illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing justice. Trump has pleaded not guilty and called the investigation politically motivated.

Gish faces up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Congress in December passed legislation that would allow U.S. Supreme Court justices and other federal judges to shield their personal information from being viewed online in response to a rising number of threats targeting them.

The law, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, was named for the 20-year-old son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas. Anderl was shot and killed at Salas' home in New Jersey by a disgruntled lawyer in a July 2020 attack that also injured the judge's husband.

The U.S. Marshals Service said last year that judges had been subject to 4,511 threats and inappropriate communications in 2021, up from 926 in 2015.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.