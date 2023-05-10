Texas Waha natgas prices turn negative on low spring demand

Adds background, details

May 10 (Reuters) - Spot natural gas prices for Wednesday at the Waha hub in the Permian Shale in West Texas fell into negative territory as pipeline maintenance prevented some gas from leaving the basin and mild spring weather reduced demand for the fuel.

Next-day power and gas prices fell this week to their lowest in years in several parts of the United States due to low demand for both heating and cooling, including a record low for power at the SP-15 hub EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California.

In Waha NG-WAH-WTX-SNL, next-day prices for Wednesday closed at minus 35 cents per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the first time the contract closed in negative territory since it settled at a negative 86 cents in late October 2020, according to data from Refinitiv.

Waha prices traded in negative territory in intraday trade for at least a couple of days in October 2022 as mild autumn weather kept heating and cooling demand low and pipeline maintenance prevented some fuel from leaving the basin.

However, the contract closed those days in positive territory.

Pipeline companies usually conduct maintenance during the spring and autumn when demand for gas is lower than during the summer air conditioning season and the winter heating season.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

